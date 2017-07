Editor: How can we connect donations of goods to those in the Interior who have lost everything?

How can we connect donations of household goods to those in the Interior who have lost everything in the fires?

I am retired. I cycle every day and note the large amount of furniture that homeowners leave on their curbs.

The donation of curbside stuff to those afflicted would kill two birds with one stone.

Items are everywhere!

Gary Quinn, White Rock