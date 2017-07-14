LETTERS: Community that cares

Editor:

Last week, while out for a walk in Crescent Beach with my 90-year-old mother, she tripped and fell near the lifeguard station.

We want to thank the two ladies who stopped and helped until the ambulance arrived.

We also want to thank the lifeguard who applied first-aid until the firemen showed up. They, too, deserve our thanks and gratitude, along with the ambulance response team.

To the nurses at Peace Arch Hospital emergency, your care, humour and commitment to your profession is appreciated, and thanks to Dr. Williams for his care and treatment and his recommendation and arranging additional services with Dr. Tsuyuki.

Happy to report mom is doing fine and, as one nurse said, ‘but you should see the other guy.’

Thanks again!

Beth Larose, Surrey

• • •

Last Saturday, at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, a very kind couple helped me after a fall.

Thank you very much; sorry for the tears.

Judith Webster, Surrey