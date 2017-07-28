LETTERS: Confiscate their cars

Editor: For the past couple of weeks, the sounds of racing cars and screeching tires have come in through my bedroom window.

For the past couple of weeks, the sounds of racing cars and screeching tires have come in through my bedroom window in my home north of North Bluff around Oxford Street – each screech a sound of disrespect towards my neighbourhood and the people local to it.

Despite hearing more sirens in a two-week period than perhaps any two-week period of living here my entire life, law enforcement is clearly failing to stop this.

Should we wait until people are paralyzed or killed?

How about confiscating the cars and adding those potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars to the law-enforcement budget?

I was out walking late one night, after getting off the bus from Vancouver, and four vehicles – including an orange sports car, an SUV and a motorbike – were racing along Southmere Crescent, a quiet family street, zig-zagging all over the road, turning into the sidewalk where I was walking.

So gracious of these newcomers to our community for showing my hometown such respect.

D. MacMillan, Surrey