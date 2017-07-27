LETTERS: Deafening in their silence

Editor:

Re: A lack of courage, May 31 letters.

The letter was clearly directed at ISIS as an open letter. Seems to me, too, that Muslims have been silent in regards the actual atrocities – the why and how, about who is doing it, etc.

However, I took strong issue with what was unclear, written in response (Muslims send clear message, June 7 letters).

It is their failure, their silence in not making sure that their voices are heard, also by not contacting media, by not educating media – and themselves – about their differences regarding ISIS and “true Muslims,” as stated.

I looked on the Internet and found a Youtube video of a Brooklyn imam saying, “Let us admit…that we, the Muslims, are timebombs, majority of us hates Christians” and a site called Jihad Watch.

No major Muslim group has ever repudiated the doctrines of armed jihad.

Yes, seems to me, too, that the Muslim world has been deafening in its silence.

What do you think?

Stan Ley, White Rock