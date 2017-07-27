LETTERS: Don’t discount property value

Editor:

Re: Math tricks and land tax, July 7 letters.

Letter-writer Robert Kerry Grace railed with indignation against the establishment, complaining that his publicly funded property tax subsidy isn’t what it used to be.

He reckons he is the victim of wilful bureaucratic “bracket creep,” and financially disadvantaged accordingly.

His chosen mathematical calculations apparently show that, as a percentage, he isn’t benefiting to the extent that he did 21 years ago.

What he should have done, for the sake of accuracy and transparency, is to show a comparison of the subsidy that he received back then compared to now in dollars.

He claims his property tax rate has quadrupled. You can bet the value of his property has increased exponentially as well.

To be the beneficiary of this fortune, and then complain about the extent to which he is being subsidized at tax time, is an embarrassment no capitalist would dream of imposing on himself.

Glen Gerow, White Rock