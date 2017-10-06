LETTERS: Easy way to curb dangers

Editor: Most automobile operators are accustomed to seeing painted yellow curbs.

Most automobile operators are accustomed to seeing painted yellow curbs indicating an area not to be parked in.

This custom in municipalities has always assisted the safety of moving vehicles to merge into oncoming traffic by being able to see adequately and avoid an accident.

Be that as it may, our ever-cost-conscious ‘penny-wise, pound-foolish’ White Rock government has apparently decided to do away with painting yellow curbs in an effort to save a few cents.

Don’t believe me? Take a look at Everall Street, where it is just a matter of time until a senior gets smooshed because they can’t see oncoming traffic when they exit through the parked cars.

Better still are the cars parking in front of the hydrant there!

Had the city policed the mal-parking on Everall, they would have garnered enough money to paint all the curbs in the city.

J.R. Golightly, White Rock