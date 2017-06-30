LETTERS: Fast-acting crews valued

Editor: Thank you, police and firefighters for acting so quickly.

If you happened to walk or drive this week along 152 Street in South Surrey, you probably saw the large hole burned in the fence and the blackened sticks of what were 35-year-old cedar hedges.

The police and fire department figure that was the result of a dropped lit cigarette.

Thanks to the efficiency of our police and fire department along 152 Street, a passing patrol car at 3 a.m. alerted the fire department.

What could have been a huge fire ended up being crisped phone lines, a hole in a fence, the loss of trees and some time standing outside before the sun rose.

Thank you, police and firefighters for acting so quickly.

As we enjoy summer, please realize the huge responsibility of carrying fire in one’s hands. Please keep our community safe.

Bev Schellenberg, Surrey