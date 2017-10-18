LETTERS: LRT a burden to taxpayers

Editor:
Re: LRT to be complete 2024, Oct. 6.
Peace Arch News reports that the proposed Surrey light rail train (LRT) is to be up and running by 2024.
I will remind readers that Mayor Linda Hepner in her last election campaign promised “residents will be riding light rail here in Surrey in 2018.” She’s only off by six years – so far.
Nothing seems to stop this mayor from pushing a traffic clogging at-ground-train on taxpayers, not even the massive defeat she suffered when her Mayors Council transit plan and tax was soundly defeated.
LRT is the wrong system for a city the size of Surrey; this mayor risks burdening Surrey taxpayers for decades.
Surrey taxpayers need a say and a referendum on this reckless plan is required.
Steven Feldman, Surrey