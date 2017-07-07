LETTERS: Make ‘em pay to ship coal

Editor:
A suggestion to stop U.S. coal trains noisily running through White Rock (Call to ban coal, April 28).
Apply a 24 per cent trans-shipment fee for coal imported into, or transported through, Canada.
George Thorpe, White Rock
Editor:
A suggestion to stop U.S. coal trains noisily running through White Rock (Call to ban coal, April 28).
Apply a 24 per cent trans-shipment fee for coal imported into, or transported through, Canada.
George Thorpe, White Rock
Amtrak reports no major injuries but is investigating cause
Emergency crews on the scene just south of 24 Avenue
The most expensive house is still in Vancouver, but suburb costs are getting closer
Dynamic duo provide fantastic fun for the whole family
Police on scene throughout evening