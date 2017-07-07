LETTERS: Math tricks and land tax

Editor:

“If class warfare is being waged in America, my class is clearly winning.” – Warren Buffett.

The latest incident of political double-talking, math tricks, et al is this: I looked up a 21-year-old property tax grant from Surrey.

Try this. Divide the tax after the pension tax grant; 21 years ago it meant a 35 per cent tax break. This year’s tax break… eight per cent. In that time my tax has quadrupled. Bracket creep.

Whoever came up with this cheap trick deserves two Trump awards. One for each face.

If the new provincial government doesn’t get corporate money out of politics then I predict a riot.

Robert Kerry Grace, Surrey