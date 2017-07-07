LETTERS: Never-ending construction

Editor:

We have resided on Blackburn Crescent for 26 years and over the last six have seen half of the ranchers and bungalows demolished and replaced with monster homes up to 7,700 sq. ft.

I know this is now the norm, but during this never-ending construction phase, our street is now in a terrible state of repair.

Considering the taxes we pay, we should expect better from our city’s engineering department.

Another concern is the lack of standard finishing for the parking areas of these new houses. We have grass, asphalt, gravel and pavers. Surely there is a set standard for parking areas, as there is for all other heavily enforced building codes.

Maybe the council should do a tour once in a while and see for themselves how our once beautiful and desirable city is rapidly deteriorating.

Stephen Mckeever, White Rock