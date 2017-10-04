LETTERS: No point to unenforced bylaws

There should be no warnings issued to those who breech bylaws, provided the signage is clear, writes Bonnie J. Gills. (File photo)

Editor:

Re: Dogs-on-promenade question spurs debate, Sept. 27.

I walk the promenade and pier at least twice per week. The past year, I have seen many dogs and smokers, despite these being prohibited by bylaws.

The painted “no dog” signs on the promenade brickwork are almost illegible in many places and may be not noticeable to dog walkers. The signs on the fence at each entry way to the promenade are sometimes defaced, but mostly legible.

On my walks, I sometimes tell smokers that it is not allowed and tell dog owners they are not allowed to walk their dogs on the West Beach or promenade or pier. Some are compliant and others swear or refuse to acknowledge they are in direct contravention of a bylaw. This goes for the smokers as well, there are many smokers on the promenade as evidenced by the scattered cigarette butts.

My concerns are as follows:

• cigarette butts contain many poisons that could be dangerous to a child if put in the mouth;

• second-hand smoke is a long-established threat to health, especially to those who are allergic;

• it is a fire hazard to smoke on the wooden pier

• dog urine and feces is a threat to the health of toddlers and babies, who touch the grass and then put their fingers/hands in their mouths.

• many dogs are not on a short leash and create a hazard for people navigating the promenade

I would like to see the “no dog” signs on the brickwork repainted so they are visible. They should be at every entrance to the promenade.

I was surprised to see a dog pictured in the artist’s conception of the new Memorial Park plaza. This implies that dogs will be welcome on the promenade, which I hope is not the case.

I would like to see the bylaws enforced to a greater degree than they are now. There should be no warnings given if the signage is clearly marked, and fines should be given out. There is no point in having bylaws if they are not enforced.

Now the geese feces on the lawns of the beach is another matter entirely! We used to have a bird dog chase them away which seemed to help.

Bonnie J. Gills, Surrey