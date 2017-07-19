LETTERS: Parishioners lauded for sharing

Tracy Holmes photo Jean Kromm, a member of First United Church’s futures committee, offered insight last week into what will become of the site.

Editor:

Re: Church site plans unveiled, July 14.

I wholeheartedly applauded the Peace Arch News for continuing to give front-page coverage to the forward-thinking First United Church, concerning its efforts to deal with a problem so many churches are facing.

That organization is taking real, positive steps to maintain its historical focus and calling, while at the same time making sure it will be able to continue being a service to all in the community it resides in.

As for its parishioners, good for you for being imaginative and courageous in the plans you have developed.

Please continue to share your journey of revitalization with the rest of us.

You have a lot to teach other congregations faced with similar difficulties.

Bill Holmes, White Rock