Editor:

Re: Surrey defended against Suzuki criticism, Aug. 30.

Coun. Mike Starchuk said, “If there’s the opportunity to meet Dr. Suzuki, I’m standing at the front of that line. Well maybe the mayor is right in front of me.”

Neither Starchuk nor Mayor Linda Hepner were seen lining up Sept. 16 at City Hall Plaza (Suzuki attends park rally, Sept. 20) to shake David Suzuki’s hand.

Can’t be because they forgot! There were people with signs all around Surrey, and they’ve received countless letters.

Perhaps, they lost their way there, as they have to the people they represent.

Annie Kaps, Surrey