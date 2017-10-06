LETTERS: Portable bridge has come too far

Repairs to the Bailey bridge over the Nicomekl River have occurred over the years, including last week and (above) in 2008. (File photo)

Editor:

Re: Bailey bridge closed, Sept. 27

During the campaign in North West Europe from 1944 to 1945, 1,500 Bailey bridges nobly served the cause of freedom in giving mobility to Allied forces.

One-thousand-four-hundred-and-ninety-nine of those bridges have gone to their just reward, but the City of Surrey continues to force the last of those bridges to bear burdens far beyond what it was ever expected to do.

Instead of working on finding a way to “allow all vehicles to cross the bridge, with no weight restrictions,” why not do the sensible thing, and replace this veteran with a proper, modern bridge that will bring this crossing up to a four-lane standard?

Ed Beauregard, Surrey

Editor’s note: Moments after this letter was sent to the press Thursday for publication today, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced that the province will replace the bridge with a steel “superstructure.”