LETTERS: Readers share their discoveries

Editor:

I entered this year’s Peace Arch News Readers’ Choice Awards.

I didn’t win, but I feel like a winner!

I clipped the seven sections of the ‘best choices’ published last month and made a book of them.

I will use it as a guide for the 2017 year.

It gives me an opportunity to try places I wouldn’t normally go.

Being on a fixed income, I especially want to thank the people who offered discounts to their businesses.

I would also like to say to your readers, keep looking for new places to shop and go, as next year’s list is right around the corner. Love to shop!

Bill Auger, Surrey