LETTERS: Stop railing against trains

A letter to Dianne Watts, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin.

I am writing regarding the rail line through White Rock, and the issues surrounding it (Federal funds sought for relocation study, Aug. 11).

The railway was here long before you or I ever existed. It has been a lifeline of B.C.’s economy, transporting goods and resources that bring money to our province’s coffers.

There have been many complaints stating it is unsafe for pedestrians, unsafe for coal transport, unsafe for tanker transport, that it is too noisy and that it needs to be moved.

Let’s start with unsafe for pedestrians. As long as people insist on walking on the tracks, accidents and deaths can happen. The tracks are private property and are clearly marked, “Do not walk on the tracks.”

With regards to the unsafe transport of coal and tankers, there has not been, to my knowledge, an issue of any derailment as long as I have lived in the area – 64 years.

As for coal dust, they now tamp down the coal in their cars, so dust is not flying everywhere. The tracks are well maintained by the rail company on a regular basis to ensure that they are safe.

As for the noise of the train whistle, it is actually quite comforting and calming. We recently moved to White Rock from South Surrey, and can hear the trains and the lonesome whistle as they pass slowly along the beach. It is a comfort to hear, knowing this is keeping our beachfront safe as it passes by.

The railroad was there when the people moved into their homes. Nothing has changed except the people and their narrow-mindedness. Leave the tracks alone and tell the people to grow up. If they don’t like the trains, they should not have bought where they did.

The cost alone, should be the number-one factor against relocation. The taxpayers, again, would be footing the bill. It would be better, and cheaper, to put crossing gates and lights at several locations along the beach.

A grant to look into moving the tracks is a big waste of time and money. No matter where they were relocated, you would have the same issues.

Adelle Broddle, White Rock

Editor’s note: This letter was sent prior to MP Dianne Watts announcing her resignation as MP.