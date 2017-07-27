LETTERS: There’s where the real danger lies

File photo Community leaders – including then-MLA Kevin Falcon (far left) and Surrey councillor Bob Bose (far right) – share the road in 2005.

Editor:

Re: Sidewalk not for pedallers, July 19 letters.

Letter-writer David Dines asks, “What does it take to get cyclists to ride their bikes on roads and not sidewalks?”

It takes for drivers of vehicles to not be on their cellphones; on drugs; drunk driving; in a huge rush and swerving into bicycle lanes; being outright inattentive with swinging open car doors without looking!

I am a driver, a cyclist and a pedestrian most of all, and I understand why people avoid being on the roads. There’s where the real danger lies.

I have no problem stepping aside if need be to accommodate these riders.

It is most unwise to attempt stopping sidewalk riders and when so done puts both parties in jeopardy.

Whether a cyclist is on the road or the sidewalk, where often vehicles come flying out of driveways without regard for either pedestrian or cyclists passing by, cyclists are always in danger.

Step aside and be quiet!

Paul Dukes, White Rock