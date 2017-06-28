LETTERS: Time to quell the roar again

Editor: We hear aircraft noise and pollution daily over Ocean Park every five to 10 minutes.

We hear aircraft noise and pollution daily over Ocean Park from south to north and west to east – every five to 10 minutes.

We were a quiet area, but obviously Nav Canada has decided to change that. We did have a similar incident a number of years ago, but with meetings of the local residents and our then-MLA and Nav Canada, the glide path was changed.

Let’s stop this noise again. Listed below are the names and numbers to call to voice concern:

• Vancouver Airport Authority 604-207-7097

• Transport Civil Aviation 604-666-7819

• MP Dianne Watts 604-542-9495

• Nav Canada 1-800-876-4693

D.M. Harding, Surrey