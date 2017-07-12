LETTERS: Tree campaign admirable

Editor:

Re: City urged to dedicate ‘magnificent’ grove, June 30.

I was pleased to read the article about Sybil Rowe’s campaign to save some of our wonderful evergreen trees.

I also found it amusing to read City of Surrey staffer Ted Uhrich’s remark that cedars like wet feet. Too bad someone didn’t speak to him about the butcher of the cedars on 32 Avenue near 168 Street. They took down tall old cedars and put in a holding pond for water.

Go figure!

Keep up the good work, Sybil. It’s pretty hard to beat city hall.

Lois Smith, Surrey