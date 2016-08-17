LETTERS: Changing skyline

Editor:

Re: Lower buildings ‘more human’, July 29 letters.

I totally agree with letter writer Rick Ketcheson’s letter.

He correctly points out that the changes being made to White Rock are destroying our people’s beautiful ‘city by the sea’. It’s turning into what’s beginning to look like an area in Vancouver.

I had attended all the meetings organized by Bosa and the city hall trying to convince the people that these highrises will fit in and will not be able to be seen from the beach area.

This was and is not true. Just take a walk on the promenade or beach and look back up toward the city.

Something else I would point out is the increased traffic, the work that was done building the road divider on Thrift Avenue only to have it removed, the changes to the road divider on Johnston Road, the increased water usage and the impossibility of our firemen – even with help from Surrey – to control a fire in these highrises… just think of the Five Corners fire.

Our mayor and some of the city councillors believe in highrise development at any cost, something to remember at the next election.

Phil De Rosa, White Rock

• • •

Many thanks to letter-writer Rick Ketcheson for his recent comments.

The urban study he cites may be 40 years old, but its content remains pertinent today.

Unfortunately, the author of that work didn’t account for White Rock’s current mayor and his “condo coalition” who rely on fat donations from developers to maintain their elected offices.

Unfortunately, “cents” mean more than “sense” to these politicians, something I’m now reminded of daily as the ugly shadow of Cressey’s monolithic Beverley creeps over my home.

Anthony Manning, White Rock