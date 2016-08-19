LETTERS: Reject unsuited developments

Editor:

Re: Highrises on horizon for Central Plaza, Aug. 10.

I would like to register my protest to the planned development of three highrise buildings at Foster and Martin, as well as future sky-high buildings at the Central Plaza, which White Rock does not need.

Reasons why:

• Martin Street is already burdened with heavy traffic. This street is used by buses when they are no longer in service, large construction/concrete vehicles delivering their products to Vidal Street development, garbage trucks use this street as the main road to get to other streets, many residents trying to quickly get in and out of White Rock because Johnston Street is too congested, etc. If this proposal gets approved, that means probably another 500 vehicles on this presently over-burdened street.

• Is our current water and sewer system ready for the development of this size? White Rock was not even able to provide enough water when we had the fire at the Five Corners; Surrey had to step in and help. I trust the engineering department will look into the capacity and volume needed to support these new developments?

• This new development will increase noise levels, loss of light, loss of view, volume of traffic, etc.

I understand progress is progress, but a development with a maximum of four storeys would be more in line with the neighbourhood. White Rock will lose its charm if we allow high towers and densify our limited space with ugly buildings. The city must think what is best for everyone and not be persuaded by greed.

Douglas Hamer, White Rock

I cannot believe that the City of Surrey’s planning department – somewhat of an oxymoron – allowed construction in the 1800-block of 142 street, surrounded by ranchers and low-level, two-storey buildings. The character of the area is greatly affected and will surely attract other copycat developers.

The rampant building of other areas in South Surrey with chicken coop and rabbit-warren style of developments has no business in this quiet area of South Surrey.

Start saying “no” to some building plans that do not fit in.

Denise Parchelo, Surrey