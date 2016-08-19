LETTERS: Cheaper travel eludes us

Editor:

Thursday night, I enjoyed a lovely meal with a friend visiting from New York at an East Beach restaurant.

Being responsible, we ordered a cab. The ride was to Ocean Park.

The driver sped along Marine Drive in a quick fashion. The cost for this, $22 with $2 tip included.

This seems pretty high. On a recent trip to Seattle and New York, I found the cost per kilometre much less. This makes for a very expensive visit to a restaurant if one is being responsible.

I wonder why Surrey, Vancouver and B.C. in general do not allow ride sharing as other cities. Why does the cab industry get protection that those of us in other businesses do not?

No one protects me in my business, nor would I expect this.

I think the economy in general would benefit from easier, cheaper access to transportation.

I for one would visit the beach for dinner much more often if I could call Uber or Lyft. I used both these services in recent business trips to Chicago and Seattle; it was reliable, cost effective and easy to use.

Cabs are still there, this is just another competing service, giving choice. It is time for change; enough with monopolies and protection.

Cathy Jesson, Surrey