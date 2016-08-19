LETTERS: Canadian commute

Editor:

My friend and I were waiting for the 351 bus at Bridgeport. When the 351 bus arrived, the driver had to leave the bus, but told the waiting riders to board the bus.

We were the first to board and had the opportunity to see the rest of the line board the bus. In spite of no driver, every passenger placed a Compass Card at the machine, and one passenger who didn’t have a Compass Card, dropped her coins in the fare box.

Not one passenger skipped paying the fare. By the time the driver came back, the bus was completely filled.

We sure felt proud to be Canadians.

Bill Cameron, White Rock