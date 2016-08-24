- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Young racers risk future
Editor:
I live in South Surrey, a block from White Rock.
The streets of my neighbourhood are very quiet at night.
It’s so quiet that a few car drivers hold races, speeding so fast they’re unable to control their cars, let alone stop in time if a pedestrian, animal, or other car should be in their path.
Perhaps this might be a subject for investigation? Or police surveillance?
It would be unfortunate for a teenage driver to begin his/her life with a criminal record for reckless endangerment or vehicular manslaughter.
Carol Read, White Rock
