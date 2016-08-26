  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Disabled displaced

  posted Aug 26, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Editor:

If they insist on having special events on the White Rock waterfront, they must have temporary parking for the disabled since they took over our spots.

Less-fortunate people still enjoy parking by the ocean.

John Reid, White Rock

 

 

