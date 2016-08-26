- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Disabled displaced
Editor:
If they insist on having special events on the White Rock waterfront, they must have temporary parking for the disabled since they took over our spots.
Less-fortunate people still enjoy parking by the ocean.
John Reid, White Rock
