LETTERS: A community of complaints

Efforts by civic, provincial and federal officials to relocate the waterfront rail line are supported by letter writers.

An open letter to BNSF.

It has been a while since my last letter. It seems a lot of work is being done towards the feasibility of moving the BNSF track from the White Rock route and we look forward to a solution that works for both parties.

In the meantime, we must continue to be neighbours and I hope good neighbours.

I would like to say that my wife and I are thankful for those BNSF engineers who roll through White Rock almost as if they knew us and wanted to be good neighbours. When we experience that, my wife and I always remark about how considerate those engineers are.

We are particularly thrilled with those who are so courteous that they use their bell exclusively which seems effective but not ear splitting and takes you back to the time when trains going by were considered a joy to have around.

We do wonder, though, at those engineers – it seems the majority – who feel they have to blast their way along the track until they are gone, and they seem to do it with such gusto in the wee hours that they must either get satisfaction from it or feel that they are required to do it. They evoke the kind of thoughts which should not exist between good neighbours.

I guess it takes all kinds to make a world, but we sure do appreciate good neighbours!

John Oliver, White Rock

An open letter to officials who support funding a feasibility study into relocating rail from the waterfront.

Thank you for supporting the Surrey and White Rock Boundary Bay rail relocation initiative.

This project could be a win-win for all parties – a more direct, efficient, and safe route for the railway, and an incredible opportunity to create a green space and recreational corridor from the U.S. border to Vancouver.

Your efforts are appreciated and I’ll follow with great interest.

Charles King, Surrey