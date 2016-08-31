LETTERS: Happy to serve you

Editor:

Sept. 3rd is International Meals On Wheels Day.

White Rock/South Surrey Meals On Wheels would like to take this opportunity to say that rumours of our demise are greatly exaggerated.

Yes, we have moved. Out of the old, soon-to-be-demolished, building in Evergreen and into the beautiful new building.

We’re still here.

We’re still in Evergreen Campus of Care. We’re still delivering hot dinners every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Our phone number is still 604-541-6321.

The meals – juice, soup, dessert and main dish – are still $6 and special diets are available.

We have a splendid team of wonderful, friendly and caring volunteers who give two hours a week on the delivery day of their choice. Some of our people have been with us for decades and new people join our ranks every year.

Always welcome and always needed.

Evergreen has ever been a dedicated supporter of our service and we started in February 1970.

We are thrilled with the new “digs” as they are so very needed in our community.

As an aside, I, personally, have been in and out of Evergreen on a fairly regular basis for more than 30 years and I cannot say enough about the quality of care given to the residents. We are most grateful for their support.

Thank you for the opportunity to put some very mistaken rumours to rest.

Should you want to try our service or to volunteer with us, just give me a call at the above number.

Indeed, we are still here and happy to be so.

Pat Patton, White Rock