Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Forced impositions
Editor:
Re: MP reaches out to minister over helicopters tour, Aug. 17.
To me, the chopper is comparable to the invasive homes that are slowly wiping out the charm of South Surrey.
It is a forced imposition, degrades the quality of life and there’s not a darn thing you can do about it.
The very thing that attracts people to both of the above is the very thing they are destroying in the process.
Carol Savage, Surrey
