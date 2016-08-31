- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Music to our ears
Editor:
Thank you to the organizers and sponsors of the Saturday evening Concerts at the Pier this summer (Positive signs for pier concert series, Aug. 19).
What a wonderful treat to sit out at the pier on a warm summer evening, watching the sun go down and listening to a variety of talented musicians, many of whom hail from White Rock/South Surrey.
Can’t say enough about how much we enjoyed these shows. And the seating that was provided was a really nice touch.
Hope you all are back next year.
K. Donnelly, Surrey
