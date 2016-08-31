  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Businesses do their part

  • posted Aug 31, 2016 at 3:00 PM— updated Sep 1, 2016 at 3:53 PM
Weeds spring up in the city. - Contributed photo
Weeds spring up in the city.
— image credit: Contributed photo

Editor:

I don’t get it.

So, all of the tax-paying businesses of White Rock donate these gorgeous flower boxes to beautify our city.

And yet the City of White Rock – which these businesses pay taxes to – can’t be bothered to keep up with weeding the flowerbed beside it?

Stacey Wilson, White Rock

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event