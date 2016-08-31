- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Businesses do their part
Weeds spring up in the city.
Editor:
I don’t get it.
So, all of the tax-paying businesses of White Rock donate these gorgeous flower boxes to beautify our city.
And yet the City of White Rock – which these businesses pay taxes to – can’t be bothered to keep up with weeding the flowerbed beside it?
Stacey Wilson, White Rock
