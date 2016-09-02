LETTERS: Lock, stock and over a barrel

Editor:

Have you ever lost your key to your home during a trip or just forgot to unlock one door as you work/play around your house?

In today’s world, security is extremely important to us all.

When you lock yourself out, the word “stupidity” comes to mind and panic sets in. Out comes the Yellow Pages or iPhone, and one starts to call a fast locksmith in the Vancouver area.

A good friend of ours did this for us and got a quote of $87-plus-taxes to open a deadbolt lock. Upon arriving and picking the lock, a bill was submitted to her for $225.75. She was floored and embarrassed to tell us the bottom line.

When I called this particular locksmith, I asked why the high price. Well, the story went on with all the excuses such as a long time to pick the lock and the lock manufacturer. I told him it was a Schlage and he said “yes” a more difficult lock to deal with. In actual fact, the lock was manufactured by Weiser, a relatively common lock.

Here is the most important thing: our process was flawed and we will never get any partial refund.

The important point that I want to pass on is an eight-point check out.

Call more than one locksmith for an estimate. In the event that the present locksmith changes the price, you have alternatives. With a piece of paper, the remaining checkpoints are: have the locksmith enter his company’s name, his personal name, date, postal address, your name, description of what the work is and, finally, the price that he is willing to do the work.

In hindsight, putting the key in some secure spot around the house or giving a key to your friend would be more prudent than going through the above process.

Brian Babcock, Surrey