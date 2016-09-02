LETTERS: Two-sided sign not sound idea

Editor:

Many people wrote to your paper about the ever-increasing noise levels. Some have asked how the city is enforcing relevant bylaws.

Some seven or eight years ago, a committee appointed by the city recommended that signs be erected at the east and west ends of Marine Drive advising motorists – mainly bikers – that White Rock is a quiet zone and enforces existing bylaws.

Council agreed and, after several committee meetings, the engineering department was asked to get the signs installed.

People living in White Rock know that bikers come from the east cruising up and down Marine Drive on weekends, with amplifiers turned high, not to mention revving of their engines to drown out any conversation folks have in restaurants or on the sidewalks.

A sign is installed near the entrance to the boat ramp at the foot of Bay Street. It is near a tree with branches obscuring it. Motorists are informed that they are entering a “quiet zone” and that Bylaw 1179 is strictly enforced with maximum penalties of $2,000.

The engineering department was asked to install two signs, one east, one west. They did. The pole at the foot of Bay Street has two identical signs, one facing east, one west.

Just brilliant!

Wolfgang Schmitz, White Rock