- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Two options to unite Canada
Editor:
A country with two official languages is not a united country.
There are two possible solutions to make Canada one.
One is to set out an area, like a reserve, for the Quebecoise to buy up to have an area where the official language is French. And the other is for the west, with English as its official language, to separate from Canada and join the United States.
Albert Opstad, Surrey
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.