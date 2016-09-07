LETTERS: Questions over development

An open letter to White Rock council and city staff.

We ask that the White Rock city council reject the Forge proposal in the 14800-block of Thrift Avenue for the following reasons:

• There must be a moratorium on development until the White Rock water supply and quality is made adequate and secure for the existing population plus any new developments.

• The proposed 12-storey building does not comply with the OCP. We find it bizarre that six city councillors rejected this proposal previously as being unsuitable for this neighbourhood, yet it is back on the docket. Why?

• There is already great concern about the traffic levels on Thrift Avenue, including the excessive speeds as drivers, including TransLink, come off the rise at Everall going west approaching Oxford. Any other high-density development will increase this issue, and put residents at risk.

• The blind intersection at Oxford/Thrift for drivers coming up the 27 per cent grade hill from Marine Drive increases the traffic issues along Oxford. Already TransLink buses regularly cross the centre yellow line to get around vehicles parked on the east side of Oxford in this area below North Bluff.

• There are empty lots in the city core where highrise density is part of the OCP, and yet they sit empty. We ask what city council is doing to encourage these properties to be developed, instead of sitting as weed- and garbage-filled dumps?

• When and where do we consider developments for lower-income singles and families in White Rock, or is the review of the OCP to include only the wealthy?

We would appreciate a response, and not simply an acknowledgement receipt of this email. As taxpayers, we are entitled to answers.

Janice & Kaj Larsen, White Rock