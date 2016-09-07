LETTERS: Polygamy up for discussion

Editor:

Re: A Bountiful birthday, Aug. 31 letters.

Thank you for publishing Bill Piket’s amusing letter reminding us of Winston Blackmore and his polygamous cult in Bountiful.

Indeed, the man must be running out of names for his prodigious number of offspring. We can only hope the book of baby names that Piket sends him can be forwarded to Blackmore wherever he may end up after his trial later this year.

For those with an interest in this bizarre situation in our province, I recommend a reading sponsored later this month by Semiahmoo Arts at White Rock Community Centre. The event is Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., and features a reading by Maggie Rayner from her excellent book of non-fiction, In Polygamy’s Shadow. She is reading with Joy Kogawa, an author whose name is familiar to all those who understand issues of civil rights.

Leona Gom, White Rock