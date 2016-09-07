LETTERS: Take a bite out of big business

Editor:

Congratulations to the European Union Commission (EUC).

They recently charged Apple with evasion of taxes and instructed the government of Ireland to charge them C$19 billion. The computer company had been paying 0.005 per cent taxes.

Ireland is one of many governments that allow extremely low taxes, thus backstabbing the companies’ country of origin; tax the poor and grovel to the rich.

In Canada, this goes on as well. The mega-companies in turn pay ‘campaign funds’ to the ConservaLibs in Canada and the RepubliCrats in the U.S.

What is interesting is the US politicians’ reaction to all this. Jubilation? Not according to a Globe & Mail article – “The European Commission order drew swift and angry rebukes from the Obama administration and lawmakers in Congress, while reigniting calls for international tax reform.”

This shows their sycophancy to big business and disrespect for the majority of voters.

Do we need further proof that our politicians are merely company representatives, carefully looking after their companies’ best interest?

With this loss of company taxation income, our governments hide it by cutbacks in our medical system, education, and general safety nets.

Notice the pay parking at hospitals. And if you don’t get gouged there, you won’t make it past the reception area inside; there is none. It costs too much! And your loved one is probably in a converted storage room formerly for gurneys. Notice all the gurneys lining the hallways of the hospitals these days, to say nothing of the two-hour waiting periods in the emergency department.

My hat is off to the EUC and anyone else who has the moral conviction to stand up to the rich and our servile politicians.

Robert Kerry Grace, Surrey