LETTERS: Where there’s smokers…

Editor:

While walking along 16 Avenue, across from the Peace Arch Hospital, I was shocked to see so many cigarette butts thrown onto the dry grass and into the fallen dry leaves.

How careless and stupid can anyone be? It is terrible enough to breathe smoke into one’s own lungs and not consider all the consequences of this action.

When one considers all the fires across western Canada and U.S. that have occurred last year and this year already, we all need to be more cautious.

If you must smoke, put you butt in your pocket, not on the ground among dry grass and trees!

R.J. Kile, Surrey

• • •

The wooded area where I walk my dog every day has been bone dry.

One discarded ‘sickaret’ or joint would cause it to burn down in a flash. I’ve seen evidence of people smoking tobacco and marijuana there, despite signs warning of the hazard, and the fines that they would have to pay when caught breaking the law.

I would encourage the RCMP and/or bylaw officers to visit wooded areas — especially at night — to reduce the risk of losing forests forever.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey