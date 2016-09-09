- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Selfless Samaritan
Editor:
On Sept. 2, mid-afternoon, I was out for a walk on 156 Street and 16 Avenue, and I tripped and fell, hitting my face on the cement.
Two drivers pulled over to come to my assistance, helping me to my feet. Thank you both.
One remained, insisting I go to the ER in his car. I was concerned about blood on the car cushions. His reply: “It’s only a car.”
On arrival at emergency, he ensured I got in safely and was attended to. Unfortunately, the only information I have is his name is Al, and he lives in a condo just south of the hospital. I hope you see this letter, Al, and know how very grateful I am. A very special thanks to a very special person. God bless – may life be good to you!
A grateful senior,
Joyce Duncan, Surrey
