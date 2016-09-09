  • Connect with Us

LETTERS: A keen eye for civic profits

  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Editor:

Re: Money versus the principle, Sept. 2 letters.

Wow, did Guy Shaddock’s letter to the editor hit a nerve.

After years of living, working and parking in the Vancouver area, I was exposed to this aggressive enforcement of parking bylaws for profit and not for principle.

One that still grates against my sensibilities was the ticketing of my vehicle parked in front of my apartment within a signed time zone – 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. – not because it was parked outside the restricted time period, but because my car’s back bumper was very close but not totally “within the sign posting” as written in the parking bylaw.

A keen eye by the ticketing agent, who has no doubt been promoted to the municipality finance department by now.

Brian Britten, Delta

 

 

