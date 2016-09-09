LETTERS: Muzzle order not enough

Editor:

Re: Pit bull must be muzzled after attack, Sept. 2.

He should be more than muzzled.

I have a sweet little dog which is welcomed wherever I go, because she is very sociable. Seniors especially will always stop me to pet my dog.

If I saw a vicious dog, as what has been described in the paper by the City of White Rock, I would first of all stay absolutely clear, as it has been noted that aggressive dogs such as pit bulls can cause a lot of damage. And if something like this happened to me, I would definitely have the dog put down ASAP.

If bullies are not tolerated by people, why should dogs be allowed to cause such damage and heartbreak? They should be put down ASAP.

Doriana Barros, Surrey