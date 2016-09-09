- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: No bumpy ride next door
Editor:
I just returned from Alberta, and guess what? In Alberta towns and cities, they have manhole covers that are even with the road surface.
It is an amazingly smooth driving experience with no bumps or dips. What a modern concept!
And, you can actually get a ticket for turning into the wrong lane. Will wonders never cease?
V. MacLaren, White Rock
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.