LETTERS: No bumpy ride next door

  posted Sep 9, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Editor:

I just returned from Alberta, and guess what? In Alberta towns and cities, they have manhole covers that are even with the road surface.

It is an amazingly smooth driving experience with no bumps or dips. What a modern concept!

And, you can actually get a ticket for turning into the wrong lane. Will wonders never cease?

V. MacLaren, White Rock

 

 

