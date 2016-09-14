- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: Their land, their wishes
Editor:
Regarding the helicopter noise, etc., get used to it (‘Question of being a good neighbour,’ Aug. 1).
I have never heard so much complaining in my life.
It is Semiahmoo First Nation’s land to do with as they please with it.
To all the complainers, would you rather have a casino?
They can do it!
John Reid, White Rock
