LETTERS: Quest of a columnist

Editor:

Re: B.C. fails to save world, BC Views column Aug. 24.

In his column, Tom Fletcher expresses his satisfaction on the B.C. government’s inaction at reducing carbon emissions.

Tom actually deserves much of the credit. In order for the government to act on the issue, strong public support is needed.

About 35 years ago, scientists predicted dire consequences if we continue our heavy use of fossil fuels. Huge corporations worried about their profits more than about those consequences.

Perhaps because of the massive successful class actions against the tobacco industry, they chose not to directly fight the science. Instead, they provided heavy financial support to groups such as the Cato Institute, the Fraser Institute and the American Enterprise Institute.

Those thoughtless think-tanks built arguments by using irrelevant facts, misinterpretation of data, junk science, outright lies and personal attacks against the scientists.

There was lots of material for Tom and others to work with.

But now, as the science becomes stronger, and the truth becomes more apparent, more people are agreeing with the scientists, or as Tom would say, the ‘lefties’.

The president of the U.S. said: “Global warming is not just the greatest environmental challenge facing our planet, it is one of our greatest challenges of any kind.”

Ford Motor Co. CEO Alan Mulally said that “global warming is real, manmade and caused in part by auto emissions.”

But Tom valiantly continues to fight on our behalf.

We have been able to continue our wasteful, irresponsible habits without penalty. In case we should ever feel any need for responsibility, he reminds us that Canada produces less than two per cent of the world’s greenhouse gases. That is in spite of having 0.05 per cent of the world’s population.

Bill McConnell, Surrey