LETTERS: Only silence from our city

Editor:

I am not a Canadian citizen, but I still managed to mobilize sentimental feelings when watching the transmission of last month’s concert by The Hip from Kingston.

Not just because of the sadness in the ultimate farewell to a very talented and well-performing lineup of musicians, but their ability to express a set of values defining and promoting a livable and inclusive society; never questioning an unconditional love for their country and its citizens, while still trying to make it better.

Canada is a remarkable nation. Trust me, I have lived in five countries, four states and two provinces, so I ought to know.

But how much ever we love our homeland and the city we live in, we should never cease to improve and make our community a better place to live.

That goes for White Rock as well. Citizens should always try to improve the value of life in their local area, by participating constructively in the debate concerning issues of local importance. Quality of life is matters! Whether it is about air, noise, light, concrete, power lines or development pollution.

Peace Arch News functions like a pressure valve. We letter writers get our moment of fame, and it all ends up in the blue bin a few days later.

We will probably see a female pope before we get a reaction to citizens’ concerns from city decision makers. Voters need to get the attention of elected officials to voice their concerns, and elected officials should listen to and acknowledge ideas. Silence, red tape or ignorance makes people frustrated and less constructive. Response is not about PowerPoint presentations, spin, money or expensive consulting, all it is about is caring.

Citizens and elected officials should share the same cares for their local community.

Ole Nygaard, White Rock