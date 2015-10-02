LETTERS: Warning signs needed here

Editor:

Babies born with fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) are physically and mentally impaired.

Those suffering with fetal alcohol effects may not be detected at birth but later as children. They may be found to suffer with learning disabilities, language disorders and behaviour problems.

The cost to society is enormous.

The cause of FAS is well-known and is preventable.

Twenty-six years ago, the City of Richmond passed a bylaw that required all establishments such as bars and restaurants to post this warning: “Avoid alcohol during pregnancy” and “Have a healthy intelligent child.” Richmond’s health inspectors today continue to check the signage when they do their routine inspections

White Rock and Surrey do not have such a bylaw. Why not?

The provincial government has recently made alcohol more readily available. What is being done in the area of FAS prevention?

In the U.S., the focus since 1989 has been on prevention. All alcoholic beverages sold in the U.S. must bear a warning label; this includes alcohol made in B.C.

To warn someone is to educate them. In B.C., no warning labels are required. Why not?

Areta Evans, Surrey