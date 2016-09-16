LETTERS: Two thoughts on crosswalk

Editor:

I want to thank Surrey city council for having a crosswalk installed on Crescent Road at Elgin Road in response to citizens’ requests.

The pedestrian-controlled flashing yellow lights warn drivers well in advance to prepare to stop to allow people and pets to cross safely.

I’d also like to thank all the good, considerate, attentive, responsible drivers who stop to allow us to cross. I always wait for vehicles travelling in both directions to stop, I then make eye contact with the lead drivers and thank them before I cross.

As for the few irresponsible, self-entitled, distracted, dangerous drivers who feel that the flashing lights and crosswalks don’t apply to them, and give me the finger when I wish them a “good morning,” I hope you get tickets and fines for speeding, distracted driving and ignoring the crosswalk signals, and I hope you encounter drivers who are just like you when you have to walk across a busy road.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey