- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
LETTES: Moving tracks makes sense
Open letter to officials who support funding a feasibility study into relocating rail from the Peninsula.
I am writing to say how pleased I am about the government’s decision to support funding, with federal participation, a study for the realignment of the BNSF track that runs along the Boundary Bay foreshore (Support sought for rail study, Aug. 12).
In my opinion, heavy coal and dangerous-cargo-carrying trains should not travel through this fragile and sensitive area.
Here are some of my main concerns:
• The overhead bluffs are unstable sandy cliffs that, with enough rain and the weight of these heavy trains, could slide to the tracks below.
• A derailment could be catastrophic to marine life and the people living so close to the railway tracks – Bayview Street in Crescent Beach, for example.
• Crescent Beach is completely cut off when the long trains pass through.
• The blaring horns at rail crossings day and night leave many without a proper sleep.
So much of what I read talks about Canada’s support of “green initiatives” and “climate-control” measures. It makes me wonder why Canada is willing to transport U.S. thermal coal in the first place.
Instead, we have the opportunity to create a world-class, car-free route from the U.S. border to Vancouver along such a gorgeous waterfront.
Again, thank you for supporting this study.
Doug & Pat Brealey, Surrey