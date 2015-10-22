LETTES: Moving tracks makes sense

Open letter to officials who support funding a feasibility study into relocating rail from the Peninsula.

I am writing to say how pleased I am about the government’s decision to support funding, with federal participation, a study for the realignment of the BNSF track that runs along the Boundary Bay foreshore (Support sought for rail study, Aug. 12).

In my opinion, heavy coal and dangerous-cargo-carrying trains should not travel through this fragile and sensitive area.

Here are some of my main concerns:

• The overhead bluffs are unstable sandy cliffs that, with enough rain and the weight of these heavy trains, could slide to the tracks below.

• A derailment could be catastrophic to marine life and the people living so close to the railway tracks – Bayview Street in Crescent Beach, for example.

• Crescent Beach is completely cut off when the long trains pass through.

• The blaring horns at rail crossings day and night leave many without a proper sleep.

So much of what I read talks about Canada’s support of “green initiatives” and “climate-control” measures. It makes me wonder why Canada is willing to transport U.S. thermal coal in the first place.

Instead, we have the opportunity to create a world-class, car-free route from the U.S. border to Vancouver along such a gorgeous waterfront.

Again, thank you for supporting this study.

Doug & Pat Brealey, Surrey