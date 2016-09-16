  • Connect with Us

LETTERS: Permission is the issue

  • by  Surrey
  • Surrey posted Sep 16, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Editor:

Re: Trees cut near Barbara Creek a ‘shock, Sept. 9.

Mayor Linda Hepner just does not get it.

She says she is satisfied that the developer is working “within the areas that are permitted.” It is the fact that it was “permitted,” as is all the removal of 90 per cent of the trees in South Surrey, that the public is up in arms about.

The fact that nine councillors voted on the application does not reduce the anger of the public.

If the Surrey mayor and councillors bothered to consult the public, the majority would tell them that the deforestation of South Surrey is unacceptable. We cannot understand why every application by developers is approved, and most with changes to the land-use plan, and almost all with reduction in the setbacks, just to maximize profits for the developers.

When will the mayor realize that South Surrey is being ruined by their approvals of developments?

Peter Tilbury, Surrey

 

 

