LETTERS: City hall keeps skipping the loo

The state of the city’s waterfront washroom near the pier has motivated a resident to offer to pay for its cleaning.

Editor:

I want to apologize to all the female residents and visitors who come to the White Rock pier.

I have been a taxpayer and resident of White Rock since 1992 and believe that if I see something in our beautiful city which can be improved upon, we should let White Rock city hall know.

If you have had the occasion to visit the ladies’ washroom during your visit, you will have noticed the deplorable condition of the washroom. The floors are in shameful condition, there is mould growing around the sink and the paint is peeling off the walls.

It is disgusting to look at and to use.

I took this complaint to the people at city hall in June. The lady I spoke to said that they had a company that started to remove the current paint and it didn’t work – and that was the reason it looked so terrible.

I suggested to at least put a notice saying that it was under renovation so that residents and visitors would know that it was going to be in better condition soon.

Now it is mid-September, and it is still in this deplorable condition. I even offered to pay to have it painted and cleaned.

Maybe this letter will encourage the folks at White Rock city hall to take a look and see for themselves.

I am ashamed of the impression this has left with the many residents and visitors who use this facility.

Rita Enns, White Rock